Spectacular Catch Stuns Clarksville

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington sophomore Kally Stout (right) and pitcher Paige Devecsery converge on an infield pop-up near the first base line in front of the Clarksville dugout. Farmington won by run-rule, 10-0, at home on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

FARMINGTON -- Clarksville coaches and fans didn't want to believe their eyes or their ears.