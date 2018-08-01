Cardinal Pitcher Gets Next Level Opportunity

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington 2018 graduate Derek Perona will attend the University of the Ozarks at Clarksville on a baseball scholarship. Perona went 7-2 on the mound as a senior leading the Cardinals to a third place finish in the 5A West Conference tournament and a state tournament berth.

