Cardinal Pitcher Gets Next Level Opportunity
PERONA SIGNS WITH UNIVERSITY OF OZARKS
Wednesday, August 1, 2018
FARMINGTON -- In mid-July Farmington 2018 graduate Derek Perona opted to take a baseball scholarship to continue his career at the University of the Ozarks at Clarksville.
