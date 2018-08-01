Dangers Of A Party Spirit

Having said what I did about Democrats (they've lost their minds), I was reminded by a fellow writer that Republicans can be just as dense. I agree. The problem can't be confined to one political party. In fact, having a "party-spirit" (ingrained prejudice) amounts to being sectarian. A sectarian person won't work with you or listen to you unless you agree with their dogma, creed, or beliefs.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.