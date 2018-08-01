Hold Horses No Longer

BOOKS OPEN FOR RESCHEDULED LINCOLN RODEO SUNDAY

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Print item

File photo A cowboy slides forward while his hat flies backwards during bareback bronc riding at the Lincoln Rodeo. This year's rodeo action starts at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, and runs through Saturday. There will be a nightly stick horse grand entry starting at 7:30 p.m. The Lincoln Riding Club Lil' Mister and Lil' Miss contest will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8 at the Lincoln Square followed by the street dance from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. featuring music by Howard Lester &amp; the Boston Mountain Playboys.
Zoom

File photo A cowboy slides forward while his hat flies backwards during bareback bronc riding at the Lincoln Rodeo. This year's rodeo action starts at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, and runs through Saturday. There will be a nightly stick horse grand entry starting at 7:30 p.m. The Lincoln Riding Club Lil' Mister and Lil' Miss contest will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8 at the Lincoln Square followed by the street dance from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. featuring music by Howard Lester & the Boston Mountain Playboys.

LINCOLN -- Hold the horses no longer, let 'er buck, the 65th annual Lincoln Rodeo is ready to rip Aug. 9-11 at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena one mile west of Lincoln.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.