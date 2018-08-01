Hold Horses No Longer

File photo A cowboy slides forward while his hat flies backwards during bareback bronc riding at the Lincoln Rodeo. This year's rodeo action starts at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, and runs through Saturday. There will be a nightly stick horse grand entry starting at 7:30 p.m. The Lincoln Riding Club Lil' Mister and Lil' Miss contest will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8 at the Lincoln Square followed by the street dance from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. featuring music by Howard Lester & the Boston Mountain Playboys.