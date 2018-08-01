Lincoln Puts Resurfaced Track To Use

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Workers spray the surface of a newly redone track at Lincoln High School on May 5, 2018. As of June 13, 2018, work has been completed and the track is ready for use. As of June 13, 2018 work has been completed and the track is ready for use. The surface has been finished and is for walking, jogging and running only. The school asks the public to please help keep the track nice by not allowing any bikes, skateboards, or related recreational things on the surface at any time.