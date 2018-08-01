Lincoln Puts Resurfaced Track To Use

ATHLETES ATTEND MANDATORY COMBINED ALPHA WEEK WORKOUT

By Staff Report

Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Workers spray the surface of a newly redone track at Lincoln High School on May 5, 2018. As of June 13, 2018, work has been completed and the track is ready for use. As of June 13, 2018 work has been completed and the track is ready for use. The surface has been finished and is for walking, jogging and running only. The school asks the public to please help keep the track nice by not allowing any bikes, skateboards, or related recreational things on the surface at any time.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Workers spray the surface of a newly redone track at Lincoln High School on May 5, 2018. As of June 13, 2018, work has been completed and the track is ready for use. As of June 13, 2018 work has been completed and the track is ready for use. The surface has been finished and is for walking, jogging and running only. The school asks the public to please help keep the track nice by not allowing any bikes, skateboards, or related recreational things on the surface at any time.

LINCOLN -- Work to resurface the outdoor runnning track at the Lincoln High School Wolfpack Football Stadium complex has been completed and athletic facilities hosting combined workouts.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.