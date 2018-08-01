Perona Key To Cardinal 2018 Success
Wednesday, August 1, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Farmington 2018 graduate Derek Perona admires Farmington baseball coach Jay Harper as a role model, who Perona observes, "He works super hard at what he does."
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.