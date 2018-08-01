Perona Key To Cardinal 2018 Success

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, August 1, 2018

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington 2018 graduate Derek Perona has received a baseball scholarship to attend the University of the Ozarks at Clarksville. As a senior Perona went 7-2 on the mound and lead the Cardinals to a third place finish in the 5A West Conference tournament and a state tournament appearance.
FARMINGTON -- Farmington 2018 graduate Derek Perona admires Farmington baseball coach Jay Harper as a role model, who Perona observes, "He works super hard at what he does."

