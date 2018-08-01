Take A Library Break From The Heat
Wednesday, August 1, 2018
Wow, it's hot out there! Whenever we have a hot summer like this one, please be careful out there. I know people have to be out in it, but if you are close by the library, feel free to come in and cool off, please. When I first started working at the library, we had a young man come in and Nicky Morris (my boss lady) recognized right off he needed help. This young man was too hot and had to be taken home. I had never seen that before so I couldn't tell but she knew. Remember to take special care of yourselves when it's hot like it is this summer.
