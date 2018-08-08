2017 Lil' Mister And Lil' Miss

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, August 8, 2018

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Ethan Parker (left) won the 2017 Lil' Mister title while Bella Cate Keenan won the 2017 Lil' Miss title during last year's Lincoln Rodeo. Their reign concludes Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, when new junior royalty will be selected.
LINCOLN -- Last year Ethan Parker competed for and won the 2017 Lincoln Riding Club title of Lil' Mister adding a feather in the mane of his stickhorse with the achievement.

