Arnold Seeks Junior Queen Sash

Submitted Photo Mika Arnold, 11, daughter of Mike and Amanda Arnold, of Lincoln, is a contestant for 2018 Lincoln Riding Club junior queen. Her older sister, Alexis, won the LRC junior queen crown in 2017.

LINCOLN -- Mika Arnold is a candidate to succeed her older sister, Alexis Arnold, as Lincoln Riding Club junior queen.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.