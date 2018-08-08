Girl Fancies Horses

Submitted photo Lil' Miss contestant Langley Jones is the 4-year-old daughter of Jon David and Jessica Jones, of Lincoln. She will compete in the 2018 Lincoln Riding Club royalty pageant Wednesday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Square prior to the street dance which gets underway at 8 p.m.

LINCOLN -- Little Miss contestant Langley Jones has a fondness for horses, so much so that if she could turn herself into a fairy she'd fly alongside while horses run.