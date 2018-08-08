Junior Queen Waves Goodbye

Submitted photo Alexis Arnold, 15, daughter of Mike and Amanda Arnold, of Cane Hill, won the 2017 Lincoln Riding Club junior queen crown. Her younger sister, Mika, has thrown her hat in the ring to become Alexis' successor competing in the 2018 LRC royalty pageant.

Howdy y'all! My name is Alexis Arnold. I am 15 years old, daughter of Mike and Amanda Arnold, of Canehill, Ark. I am the reigning 2017 Lincoln Riding Club junior queen. I am currently a freshman at Lincoln High School. My career goal is a registered nurse. When I am not in the arena, I enjoy my time with my family and friends as well as my fur baby Fiona (Golden Retrievers are the best).