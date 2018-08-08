Junior Queen Waves Goodbye
Wednesday, August 8, 2018
Howdy y'all! My name is Alexis Arnold. I am 15 years old, daughter of Mike and Amanda Arnold, of Canehill, Ark. I am the reigning 2017 Lincoln Riding Club junior queen. I am currently a freshman at Lincoln High School. My career goal is a registered nurse. When I am not in the arena, I enjoy my time with my family and friends as well as my fur baby Fiona (Golden Retrievers are the best).
