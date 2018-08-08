Karson Sampley Tips His Hat

Submitted photo Karson Sampley, 5-year-old son of Ronnie and Sara Sampley, of Lincoln, is a candidate for 2018 Lincoln Riding Club Lil' Mister.

LINCOLN -- Step aside Moe Bandy and Joe Stampley, make way for the debut of Karson Sampley live on center stage of the 2018 Lincoln Riding Club Lil' Mister contest.