Moody Wears Princess Crown

Submitted photo Olivia Moody, 12, daughter of Hannah Johnson and Josh Moody, of Siloam Springs, won the 2017 Lincoln Riding Club princess crown, and will be among Lincoln Riding Club royalty presiding over the 2018 Lincoln Rodeo.

