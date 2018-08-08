Parker Is Lil' Miss Candidate

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Print item

Submitted photo Emma Parker, 5-year-old daughter of Bryce and Jessie Parker, of Farmington, is a candidate for 2018 Lincoln Riding Club Lil' Miss. Emma completed Kindergarten at Bob Folsom Elementary in the spring. She has two brothers, Ethan and Mason.
Zoom

Submitted photo Emma Parker, 5-year-old daughter of Bryce and Jessie Parker, of Farmington, is a candidate for 2018 Lincoln Riding Club Lil' Miss. Emma completed Kindergarten at Bob Folsom Elementary in the spring. She has two brothers, Ethan and Mason.

LINCOLN -- Lil' Miss Contestant Emmalee Parker is the 5-year-old daughter of Bryce and Jessie Parker, of Farmington.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.