Sanctioning Important To Lincoln Rodeo

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER A cowboy sits atop his horse waiting for six seconds to expire, signifying a qualifying time during tie-down roping competition at the 64th annual Lincoln Rodeo in 2017. The 2018 Lincoln Rodeo is co-sanctioned by the ACRA and IPRA. ACRA sanctioned rodeos must have at least six of the eight standard events, defined as original events offered at the inception of the association. The events are: bareback, saddle bronc, bull riding, tie-down (calf) roping, team roping, steer wrestling, and cowgirls barrel racing. Ladies breakaway roping was included as a standard event starting in the 2015 season.