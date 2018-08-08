Teague Rides Into Princess Pageant

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Print item

Submitted photo Brooklyn Teague, 10, daughter of Andy and Tonya Teague, of Siloam Springs, is a contestant for 2018 Lincoln Riding Club princess.
Zoom

Submitted photo Brooklyn Teague, 10, daughter of Andy and Tonya Teague, of Siloam Springs, is a contestant for 2018 Lincoln Riding Club princess.

LINCOLN -- Ten-year-old Brooklyn Teague doesn't take the barnyard sounds of horses, cows, pigs, goats and chickens for granted.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.