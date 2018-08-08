Thomas Eyes Princess Crown
Wednesday, August 8, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Chloie Thomas, 2018 Lincoln Riding Club rodeo princess contestant, has been riding since she was big enough to sit up and hold on to the saddle horn.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.