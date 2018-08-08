Time To Cash In That Rain Check

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER In this 2017 photo, bull fighter Myles Essick, of Highlandville, Mo., doubling as a rodeo clown; gives chase as a young cowboy competes in Mutton Busting during the 64th annual Lincoln Rodeo. The 2018 Lincoln Rodeo is co-sanctioned by the ACRA and IPRA.

LINCOLN -- Rodeo fans and participants eagerly anticipating the 65th annual Lincoln rodeo had to take a rain check when a wet spring forced the event to be rescheduled.