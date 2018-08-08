Undercover Rodeo Gal
QUEEN CONTESTANT DIVERSIFIES PERSONAL PORTFOLIO
Wednesday, August 8, 2018
LINCOLN -- Rodeo could provide the perfect cover for Hannah Taylor, a 2018 Farmington graduate with plans to major in Criminal Justice and one day become a crime scene investigator.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.