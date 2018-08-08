Why I Stand
Wednesday, August 8, 2018
NOTE: This patriotic poem has been performed at countless rodeos nationwide during the grand entry when the U.S. Flag is brought into the arena by mounted riders such as Lincoln Riding Club's precision drill team known as 'The Regulators.'
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.