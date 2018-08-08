Why I Stand

Submitted photo Members of Lincoln Riding Club's precision drill team known as 'The Regulators' and participants in an April 29 clinic conducted by the team fold an American flag. 'The Regulators' proudly carry the U.S. and other flags on horseback during rodeo performances.

NOTE: This patriotic poem has been performed at countless rodeos nationwide during the grand entry when the U.S. Flag is brought into the arena by mounted riders such as Lincoln Riding Club's precision drill team known as 'The Regulators.'