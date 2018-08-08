Why I Stand

By A poem by Meredith Looney LaMirande

Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Print item

Submitted photo Members of Lincoln Riding Club's precision drill team known as 'The Regulators' and participants in an April 29 clinic conducted by the team fold an American flag. 'The Regulators' proudly carry the U.S. and other flags on horseback during rodeo performances.
Zoom

Submitted photo Members of Lincoln Riding Club's precision drill team known as 'The Regulators' and participants in an April 29 clinic conducted by the team fold an American flag. 'The Regulators' proudly carry the U.S. and other flags on horseback during rodeo performances.

NOTE: This patriotic poem has been performed at countless rodeos nationwide during the grand entry when the U.S. Flag is brought into the arena by mounted riders such as Lincoln Riding Club's precision drill team known as 'The Regulators.'

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.