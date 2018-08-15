Competition Down To Wire At Lincoln Rodeo
RODEO FANS TREATED TO CLOSE FINISHES
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
LINCOLN -- After a three-month delay, rodeo fans, who had bought advance tickets, were able to cash in rain checks and the wait was worth their patience.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.