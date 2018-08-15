Farmington Considers More Security For Schools
SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER, ARMED GUARDS DISCUSSED
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Farmington school officials are discussing several options on how to improve campus security for the 2018-19 school year.
