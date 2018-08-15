Flashing Red Campaign Promotes School Bus Safety

LITTLE ROCK -- With school starting this week, school bus safety once again becomes a priority for students, teachers and motorists. To help build awareness, the Arkansas Department of Education, Arkansas Association of Pupil Transportation and Arkansas School Bus Mechanics Association are teaming up to launch the sixth annual 'Flashing Red. Kids Ahead.' school bus safety campaign.

