Moreton Displays Skills At National Tourney

Submitted photo Brinkley Moreton, 12, of Lincoln, poses with her National Championship pitching velocity plaque. She threw 56 m.p.h. Brinkley is the daughter of Dax and Christina Moreton, of Lincoln.

LINCOLN -- Brinkley Moreton not only won an 11&under open national championship as part of the Tulsa Elite NWA 06 in July, but claimed two individual trophies as well.