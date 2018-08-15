Moreton Named MVP Of National Tourney

LINCOLN GIRL WINS SOFTBALL TITLE WITH TULSA ELITE 11&UNDER;

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, August 15, 2018

Print item

Submitted photo Brinkley Moreton, 12, of Lincoln, poses with the National Championship trophy after winning an 11&amp;under open national tournament as part of the Tulsa Elite NWA 06 Fat Fingers in July at Des Moines, Iowa. Brinkley is also holding the MVP award she received at the tournament. Brinkley is the daughter of Dax and Christina Moreton, of Lincoln.
Zoom

Submitted photo Brinkley Moreton, 12, of Lincoln, poses with the National Championship trophy after winning an 11&under open national tournament as part of the Tulsa Elite NWA 06 Fat Fingers in July at Des Moines, Iowa. Brinkley is also holding the MVP award she received at the tournament. Brinkley is the daughter of Dax and Christina Moreton, of Lincoln.

LINCOLN -- Brinkley Moreton pitched and hit her travel team to an 11&amp;under open national championship as part of the Tulsa Elite NWA 06 in July at Des Moines, Iowa.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.