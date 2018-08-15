Moreton Named MVP Of National Tourney
LINCOLN GIRL WINS SOFTBALL TITLE WITH TULSA ELITE 11&UNDER;
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
LINCOLN -- Brinkley Moreton pitched and hit her travel team to an 11&under open national championship as part of the Tulsa Elite NWA 06 in July at Des Moines, Iowa.
