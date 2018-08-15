New UA Press book showcases 184 images of state worth viewing
‘It’s All Done Gone,” WILL BE A CLASSIC OF DEPRESSION ERA PHOTOGRAPHS OF ARKANSAS
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
IT'S ALL DONE GONE: Arkansas Photographs from the Farm Security Administration Collection, 1935-1943, by Dr. Patsy G. Watkins, published by the University of Arkansas Press, Fayetteville, 250 pages, large 8 ½ by 11 format, 184 black and white images, $29.95 cloth.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.