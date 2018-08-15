Washington County Fair Opens Tuesday

The Washington County Fair will be held at the Fairgrounds, Aug. 21-25. The front gates open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21 through Saturday, Aug. 25. Show barns and exhibition halls will be open each day for visitors.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.