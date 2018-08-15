Washington County Fair Opens Tuesday
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
The Washington County Fair will be held at the Fairgrounds, Aug. 21-25. The front gates open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21 through Saturday, Aug. 25. Show barns and exhibition halls will be open each day for visitors.
