'Heart Of The Fair'
LONG-TIME BOARD MEMBER RECOGNIZED FOR SERVICE
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Roy Hummel, a long-time County Fair board member, Farmington ag teacher, Farmington FFA sponor and city servant, is the recipient of the 2018 Washington County Fair Appreciation Award.
