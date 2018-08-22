'Heart Of The Fair'

LONG-TIME BOARD MEMBER RECOGNIZED FOR SERVICE

By Lynn Kutter

Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Print item

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Roy Hummel of Farmington, a long-time member of Washington County Fair Board, is featured on the front of the 2018 Fair program book as the recipient of the 2018 County Fair Appreciation Award.
Zoom

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Roy Hummel of Farmington, a long-time member of Washington County Fair Board, is featured on the front of the 2018 Fair program book as the recipient of the 2018 County Fair Appreciation Award.

FARMINGTON -- Roy Hummel, a long-time County Fair board member, Farmington ag teacher, Farmington FFA sponor and city servant, is the recipient of the 2018 Washington County Fair Appreciation Award.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.