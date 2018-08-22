New Flea Market Opens Along U.S. 62

COURTESY PHOTO Prairie Grove Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored a ribbon cutting for the new business, Rustic Rooster, owned by Mark and Debra Silva of Farmington. To find it, just look for the tall rooster statue out front. It is located on Heritage Parkway.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Rustic Rooster at 2350 Heritage Parkway is owned by Debra and Mark Silva and provides booths for vendors to present items for sale that include clothing, jewelry, unique gifts, personalized wall hangings, furniture and antiques.