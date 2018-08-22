New Flea Market Opens Along U.S. 62
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Rustic Rooster at 2350 Heritage Parkway is owned by Debra and Mark Silva and provides booths for vendors to present items for sale that include clothing, jewelry, unique gifts, personalized wall hangings, furniture and antiques.
