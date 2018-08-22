State donates house for fire prevention in Evansville

ANDY SHUPE NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE Dennis Greenoe, fire prevention officer for the Evansville Fire Department, leads a tour of a house and detached garage that has been donated by the state for use as a fire prevention office and temporary shelter for residents affected by fire.

EVANSVILLE -- A house donated by the state will be the starting point for fire prevention training and programs that reach residents and fire departments countywide, said Dennis Greenoe, founder of a local safety program.