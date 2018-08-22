Twin Falls Seeks Help With Wild Critters

By Lynn Kutter

Wednesday, August 22, 2018

ONLINE PHOTO Twin Falls Subdivision has had problems with opossums and other critters, according to one resident. National Geographic website says opossums are scavengers and often visit human homes or settlements to raid garbage cans, dumpsters and other containers. They will hunt mice, birds, insects, worms, snakes and even chickens.
FARMINGTON -- An area of Twin Falls subdivision in Farmington is having problems with wild "critters" and one resident appealed to the City Council last week for help.

