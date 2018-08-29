Border To Border

LINCOLN HOSTS WESTVILLE, OKLA. FRIDAY

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln senior quarterback Caleb Lloyd (6-0, 225) leads six returning starters for the Wolves' offensive unit. Lloyd started at tailback on varsity as a freshman and sophomore, then became Lincoln's starting quarterback last season, a role he will reprise this year, which opens opportunities for other athletes to play tailback.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln senior quarterback Caleb Lloyd (6-0, 225) leads six returning starters for the Wolves' offensive unit. Lloyd started at tailback on varsity as a freshman and sophomore, then became Lincoln's starting quarterback last season, a role he will reprise this year, which opens opportunities for other athletes to play tailback.

LINCOLN -- A new dynamic to the gridiron border rivalry billed as the "State Line Standoff" between Lincoln and Westville, Okla., this year sends a trophy home with the winning team.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.