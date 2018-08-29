Junior Wolves Rely On Many Newcomers

2018 LINCOLN JUNIOR HIGH PREVIEW

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/The 2018 Lincoln Junior High football team is ready to compete. The junior Wolves began with a scrimmage against West Fork Aug. 20 as they get ready to take on border rival, Westville, Okla., Aug. 30.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/The 2018 Lincoln Junior High football team is ready to compete. The junior Wolves began with a scrimmage against West Fork Aug. 20 as they get ready to take on border rival, Westville, Okla., Aug. 30.

LINCOLN -- Second-year head junior high coach Reed Mendoza thinks Lincoln might catch opponents by surprise as they grasp fundamentals of the game.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.