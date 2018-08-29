PG School Board Votes To Sell Arvest Building
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
PRAIRIE GROVE -- In April 2017, Prairie Grove School Board voted to purchase the Arvest Bank building in downtown Prairie Grove for $600,000 to use as a new administration building. Last week, the Board changed its mind and voted to try to sell the building.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.