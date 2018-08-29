Round-table Discussion With U.S. Rep. Womack

By Lynn Kutter

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER City of Farmington employees and other citizens attended a round table discussion with U.S. Rep. Steve Womack last week at City Hall. Topics included collecting sales tax for internet sales, crowded prisons, partisan politics and earmarks.
FARMINGTON -- The Arkansas Legislature will have the opportunity during its next session to compel out-of-state businesses to collect local sales and use taxes on online sales and Farmington citizens should urge their representatives to pursue such a bill, U.S. Rep. Steve Womack said Tuesday in a round-table discussion at Farmington City Hall.

