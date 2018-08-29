Round-table Discussion With U.S. Rep. Womack
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
FARMINGTON -- The Arkansas Legislature will have the opportunity during its next session to compel out-of-state businesses to collect local sales and use taxes on online sales and Farmington citizens should urge their representatives to pursue such a bill, U.S. Rep. Steve Womack said Tuesday in a round-table discussion at Farmington City Hall.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.