Show Time At The County Fair

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Emma Kelley, 11, of Prairie Grove, left, Tatum Perkins, 9, and Savannah Perkins, 11, both of Farmington, show their Llamancha goats during the dairy goat judging last week at Washington County Fair. All three are members of Hogeye 4-H Club.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Farmington, Lincoln and Prairie Grove FFA members, as well as kids from many area 4-H groups, showed their livestock last week at the 2018 Washington County Fair.