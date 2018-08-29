Show Time At The County Fair
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
FAYETTEVILLE -- Farmington, Lincoln and Prairie Grove FFA members, as well as kids from many area 4-H groups, showed their livestock last week at the 2018 Washington County Fair.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.