Story Begins 46-Month Federal Prison Term
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Farmington former district court clerk and finance director Jimmy Story reported to prison last week on a 46-month sentence after pleading guilty to stealing city and court funds and tax fraud.
