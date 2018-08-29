Wolves Discover New Identity

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln junior Christian Sellers (6-1, 175), switching from wide receiver to tailback, is one of several players adjusting to a new role as coaches work to build a playoff team this season.

LINCOLN -- Position changes made by the staff bode well for Lincoln football with receivers Cam Brown (6-2, 195) and Christian Sellers switching to tailback and lineman Bradley Drain shifting to fullback.