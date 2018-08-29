Wolves Discover New Identity
BROWN, DRAIN, SELLERS - NEW TO BACKFIELD
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
LINCOLN -- Position changes made by the staff bode well for Lincoln football with receivers Cam Brown (6-2, 195) and Christian Sellers switching to tailback and lineman Bradley Drain shifting to fullback.
