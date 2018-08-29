Wolves Expand Offense, Ramp Up Run Attack
LINCOLN 2018 VARSITY FOOTBALL PREVIEW
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
LINCOLN -- A seasoned-quarterback, ramped-up rushing attack and influx of sophomores put Lincoln in position to earn its first playoff berth since 2015 this year.
