PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove senior Couper Allen signed a national letter of intent to play college baseball for Coffeyville Community College, of Coffeyville, Kan., on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.

Couper's family, his father Rodney Allen, mother Mandy Allen, and brother Spencer Allen, joined him for the celebration.

Prairie Grove baseball coach Chris Mileham is thrilled having spent over 300 games coaching Allen, including two trips to Arizona to play in tournaments.

"Every time I see one of our boys get an opportunity to play at the next level, especially getting their education paid for, it brings enjoyment for me as a coach," Mileham said. "It takes a burden off having to have student loans."

Allen played middle linebacker on defense and center on offense for the Tiger football team. Mileham notes his athletic ability helps in making plays on the baseball diamond.

"Couper brings a lot of athleticism behind the plate," Mileham said. "He is a plus defensive player."

During his junior season, Allen played in 31 games, batting .319 with 30 hits in 94 at-bats, 112 plate appearances, scoring 8 runs, 19 RBIS and 10 doubles. He drew 13 walks, struck out 26 times, was hit by a pitch twice, reached on an error 5 times, hit into a fielder's choice 3 times. His on-base percentage was .409 with a .425 sluggin average and an .835 opposite field hitting average. He was left on-base 51 times.

"He has tools that are going to be able to be developed offensively at the next level," Mileham said.

Allen's fielding percentage last year was .985. He recorded 187 outs with 15 assists.

"In our conference, I'd put him up against anybody as far as a defensive catcher. He's a catch-and-throw guy."

