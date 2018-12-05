LINCOLN -- Lincoln swept Westville, Okla., in the girls basketball season series by posting a 51-33 home win over the Lady Yellowjackets on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.

The Lady Wolves won the first meeting, 48-30, two weeks earlier at Westville on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.

The Lady Wolves led by two, 10-8, after the first quarter then outscored Westville 41-25 over the next three quarters extending their lead in each period.

Robin Kirk, who had 31 points against Gravette, again played a key role as Lincoln pulled away from an 8-8 tie late in the first quarter. Kirk's putback gave the Lady Wolves the lead beginning a 14-5 Lincoln run. Kyli Jenkins made back-to-back 3-pointers. Jenkins finished with 9 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and a blocked-shot. Lincoln was in front 22-13 at the half thanks to a buzzer-beating off-balance driving shot by Kirk in the lane.

The Lady Wolves got a steal and layup by Tania Ortiz, who then screened for Jenkins freeing her up to nail her third 3-pointer of the game as Lincoln opened up a 31-17 advantage. The Lady Wolves led 35-22 at the end of the third.

Lincoln got 3-pointers from senior forward Jessica Goldman and senior guard Libby Calico in the fourth to run their season record to 7-2 coming into Tuesday's game at rival, Prairie Grove.

The Lady Wolves were led by Kirk with 17 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals and 1 block. Guard Averi Massey topped the team with 7 assists and contributed 4 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals.

Lincoln 48, Westville, Okla. 30

Westville^8^5^9^11 -- 33

Lincoln^10^12^13^16 -- 51

3-point goals -- Lincoln (Jenkins 3, Goldman, Calico).

Rebounds -- Westville 19, Lincoln 27 (Kirk 11). Assists -- Westville 8, Lincoln 10 (Massey 7). Steals -- Westville 7, Lincoln 12 (Kirk 4). Blocks -- Westville 0, Lincoln 2 (Kirk, Jenkins).

