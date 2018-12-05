Photo: Risley, Box, Weese

Lloyd Cleo Box

Lloyd Cleo Box, 86, of Farmington, Ark., passed away Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. He was born Nov. 19, 1932, in Decatur, Ark., the son of John and Margaret (Smith) Box.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marie Lou Box; his parents; and one brother, John Box Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Box; his three children, Tammy Scribner and her husband Joe of Farmington, Mickey Box and wife Linda of Berryville, Ark., and Randy Box and wife Deana also of Farmington; one brother, Dr. Ivan Box and his wife Roberta of Huntsville, Ark.; six granddaughters, Stacy McClelland and her husband Mike, Rachel Clay and her husband Chad, Hayley Portmann and her husband Josh, Nicole Smith, Lindsay Box and her husband Reid Johnson, Hilary Ozden and her husband Apo; nine great-grandchildren, Jacob McConnell, Noah West, Landyn and Alexis Washausen, Chloe Johnson, Aubrey Marshall, Tucker and Watson Portmann, and Lola Johnson

Funeral service was held 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial was in the Friendship Cemetery in Springdale, Ark.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 641, Prairie Grove, AR 72753 or Young Life - www.giving.younglife.org choose area AR21 or P.O. Box 1325, Fayetteville, AR 72702

Janet Kay Harper

Janet Kay Harper, 67, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Prairie Grove, Ark.

She was born April 8, 1951, in Lincoln, the daughter of Raymond L. and Rhoda Marie (Scott) Stowers. She volunteered at the Veterans Hospital as a Candy Striper and was a member of the VFW Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Glen Harper.

Survivors include two sons, Billy Burns and wife Laura of Winslow, Ark., and Edward Harper and wife Samantha of Siloam Springs, Ark.; one daughter, Cathy Sargent and husband Daren of Prairie Grove; one brother, Johnny Stowers and his wife Kim of Lincoln; one sister, Juanita Mauldin of Cane Hill, Ark.; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Burial was in the Cane Hill Cemetery in Lincoln.

Randall Keith Risley

Randall Keith Risley, 56, of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at his home. He was born Oct. 17, 1962 in Fayetteville, the son of Harold D. and Virginia (Winn) Risley.

He was a dedicated Christian and a member of the Highland Park Assembly of God Church in Fayetteville. He was an avid outdoors man, loved to hunt and fish, especially trophy hunting which is evident if you ever walked into his home. He founded his own company, the Randy Risley Foundation Company 27 years ago where he made many friends and colleagues. He was loved by many people and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and one special nephew, Orey Hopper.

Survivors include his wife Charesse Risley; two daughters, Miranda Risley Newell and Katie Risley; one son, Landon Risley; his parents, Harold and Virginia Risley; two sisters, Shirley Rieff and her husband Tracy and Gayla Danner; two grandchildren, Noah and Pyper Newell; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Highland Park Assembly of God in Fayetteville. Burial was in the Prairie Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Buckmasters NWA, 3075 N. Market Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville, AR 72703 to help fund hunting trips for veterans and children - www.buckmastersnwa.com

Dorothy Mae McCawley Weese

Dorothy Mae McCawley Weese, 75, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. She was born Sept. 6, 1943, in Fayetteville, Ark., the daughter of Albert Dewey and Lela (Perdue) Davis.

She was preceded in death by two husbands, Kenneth McCawley and David Weese; one daughter, Mary Ann Ross; brother, Jerry Davis; and one grandson, Kenneth Ross.

Survivors include one son, Earl McCawley; four daughters Judy Oakley, Laura Hilburn McCawley , Kimberly McCawley and Lela Ross; three brothers, Everett Davis, Carl Davis and Calvin Davis; three sisters, Barbara Fritts, Patsy McClinton and Aussie Davis; 18 grandchildren; and great-grandson, Phillip Robinson.

Funeral service was held 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at the Prairie Grove Cemetery Pavilion.

