PRAIRIE GROVE

Benjamin Fields, 60, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 18 in connection with third degree domestic assault.

Scott Stockman, 39, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 18 in connection with third degree domestic assault.

Trish Adams, 36, of Rogers, was arrested Nov. 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Katie Pritchett, 30, of Stilwell, Okla., was arrested Nov. 24 in connection with DWI, driving left of center.

Ryan Humphrey, 19, of Springdale, was cited Nov. 25 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leon Ruiz, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jason Smith, 20, of Roland, Okla., was cited Nov. 30 on a warrant for failure to pay.

FARMINGTON

Thomas Holley, 52, of North Little Rock, was arrested Nov. 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Courtney Klinefelter, 26, of Farmington, was arrested Nov. 18 in connection with second degree criminal mischief.

Nicholas Williams, 18, of Farmington, was arrested Nov. 18 in connection with third-degree battering.

Scott Stockman, 39, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Brandon Tyler, 33, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 20 in connection with excess speed, failure to pay car registration, fictitious tags, no proof insurance, DWI, DWI suspension of license, ignition interlock devices violation, violation of open container.

Jake Pinneo, 29, of Farmington, was arrested Nov. 20 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jose Amazola, 34, of Farmington, was arrested Nov. 20 in connection with improper turn, careless driving, left of center, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, DWI, violation of implied consent.

Thomas Mulcare, 30, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Wayne Belvins, 41, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

James Wolf, 38, of Springdale, was arrested Nov. 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Janine Willis, 36, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Rylan Sims, 19, of Farmington, was arrested Nov. 23 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.

Jason Laswell, 41, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 24 in connection with loitering, felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charlotte Drummond, 45, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 24 in connection with loitering, felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nathan Greenlee, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 24 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Gary Smith, 42, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 25 in connection with felony possession of Schedule I or II drugs.

Leon Ruiz, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 25 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tammy Drain, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 25 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Genna Bryars, 33, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 25 in connection with assault of family or household member, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting arrest.

Devon Cox, 30, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 25 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Allen Davis, 30, of Rogers, was arrested Nov. 26 in connection with driving on suspended license.

Glenna Glasscock, 46, of Springdale, was arrested Nov. 28 in connection with felony possession of meth or cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony furnishing prohibited articles, obstructing governmental operations.

Michael Rodgers, 20, of Farmington, was arrested Nov. 29 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jeffrey Vidal, 57, of Springdale, was arrested Nov. 29 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Misti Osborn, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 29 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

James Feliciano, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 29 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Melanie Osburn, 45, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Lopez Vargas, 24, of Springdale, was arrested Nov. 30 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Carmen Zuniga, 48, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

General News on 12/05/2018