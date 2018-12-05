LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Owners of Mattyson Marie Clothing Co., and Butch & Koonz , a new shop in Prairie Grove, are Glenn "Butch" Norwood, left, Lillie Norwood, Jodi Koonz, Ricky Koonz.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A new shop in Prairie Grove provides women's and men's clothing all under one roof but with the appearance on the inside of going into several different stores.

"We wanted it to be like a little town was inside it," said Lillie Norwood, one of the owners. "The inside has three different storefronts."

Mattyson Marie Clothing Co. Butch & Koonz 120 S. Mock St. Prairie Grove, Ark. Holiday Hours: 10-6 Monday-Saturday 12-5 Sunday

The women's part of the inside is called Mattyson Marie Clothing Co., and the men's section is named Butch & Koonz. The shop is owned by Lillie and Glenn "Butch" Norwood and Ricky and Jodi Koonz, all of Prairie Grove.

The name Mattyson Marie comes from Lillie's middle name and her daughter's middle name. Lillie describes the atmosphere of the store as comfortable and an easy place for people to shop.

"We wanted to do cute and affordable women's clothing and clothing for working women," Lillie said.

This is her first time to own a retail clothing store but she has worked in retail for J.C. Penney and Dillards.

The name for the men's store in the building comes from Glenn's nickname "Butch" and Ricky's last name.

The store, located at 120 S. Mock St., opened Oct. 5 and was previously used for the men's business, Extra Clean Carpeting. The two also own RG Electric and Norwood Properties Service.

This is their first time to own a retail business.

Glenn Norwood said his wife has wanted to open her own clothing store for a long time and they finally decided to try it since they owned the building on Mock Street.

Originally, Glenn said, the plan was to just use the front part of the building for a new retail clothing store and then "it grew into something bigger."

He added, "We wanted to create a different shopping experience but also give customers some privacy as they shopped."

He says the inside of the store reminds him of the old town of Mayberry.

"We want it to feel warm and inviting, like the feeling you get when you watch a Hallmark movie," Glenn said. "It feels like home."

The men's clothing line is designed to be comfortable and affordable with unique brands of style.

The store also has a special feature in memory of the Koonz's son, Zach, who passed away about four years ago. Zach was a musician, played guitar and wrote songs.

A fountain has been created for customers to drop coins into the water. The donations will be used for an art and music scholarship for seniors at Prairie Grove High School.

"Zach really loved the Lord and loved music," said Ricky Koonz.

