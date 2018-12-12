FARMINGTON -- Arvest Bank invites customers and community members alike to join in a celebration of the career of Ernie Penn on Friday, Dec. 14.

Penn, who will officially retire on Jan. 2, 2019, began his banking career in 1976, and later joined Arvest following its acquisition of his then-employer. After working as a mortgage originator for Arvest in Fayetteville for two years, Penn moved to Farmington in 1993. Since that time, he has become a senior vice president, originating commercial, agricultural and mortgage loans.

"We are appreciative of the leadership, expertise and friendship Ernie has brought to our Arvest family," said Donny Story, president for Arvest in Fayetteville. "He has been an invaluable team member through many years of service, with many contributions and accomplishments not just at Arvest, but also in our community.

"We are thankful for customers and many others whose lives he has positively impacted. He will be missed by his Arvest family, but we are excited and wish him the best during his future endeavors."

A reception to honor Penn will be held 2-4 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Arvest branch at 110 E. Main in Farmington. Refreshments will be served.

Following his retirement, Penn plans to serve as the full-time mayor of the city of Farmington. He had served as mayor in a part-time capacity for 16 years and was re-elected to another four-year term in November.

