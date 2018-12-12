A Farmington police officer has been arrested in connection with assault on a family member in the third degree, a misdemeanor, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Taron Mahone, 43, of Fayetteville, was arrested by the Sheriff's Office and booked into the detention center on Sunday. He posted a $415 bond and was released.

Lt. Chad Parrish with Farmington Police Department on Monday said Mahone has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. Parrish said he could not comment further.

According to the preliminary report to establish probable cause, a sheriff's deputy was dispatched to Mahone's address on Elkhorn Springs Road late Saturday night (Dec. 8), about a disturbance that was believed to becoming physical.

Upon arrival at the residence, the deputy stated that Mahone's wife said she had been arguing with her husband for about two hours over a phone charger. She claimed Mahone would not let her use the charger for her phone. She also said that she was fearful of harm because of Mahone's demeanor.

The report stated that Mahone called the sheriff's office because the two had been arguing and his wife was cutting up some of his property with scissors. Mahone said his wife was the aggressor.

The dispatcher reported that Mahone and his wife could be heard arguing in the background and that it sounded like she was trying to leave but he was preventing it.

The report states that Mahone was arrested in connection with third degree assault on a family or household member based on the statements at the scene and the phone call with dispatch.

Mahone is scheduled to appear in Prairie Grove District Court on Jan. 15, 2019.

