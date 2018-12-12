Shelley Williams Special to the Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove senior Garrett Heltemes (center) signed a national letter of intent to play college baseball with Coffeyville Community College, of Coffeyville, Kan., on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. His family gathered to celebrate (from left): Heather Heltemes, step-mother, Mike Heltemes, father; Garrett; Lee Heltemes, mother; and Gavin Heltemes, brother.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove baseball coach Chris Mileham celebrates each time a Tiger signs as did senior Garrett Heltemes on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, to continue a career at the next level.

"Nothing makes me happier than to hear that come out of your mouth," Mileham said answering questions Friday evening during a basketball game about the ceremony held earlier in the day.

Heltemes signed a national letter of intent to play college baseball with Coffeyville Community College, of Coffeyville, Kan., on Friday. His family gathered to celebrate including: his father, Mike Heltemes, and stepmother, Heather Heltemes; his mother, Lee Heltemes; and brother Gavin Heltemes.

"It's a long time coming for Garrett. This didn't happen overnight. Garrett's developed over the last couple of years and he's grown up mentally, physically, and he's ready for the opportunity," Mileham said.

Coming out of the bullpen as junior in the spring, Heltemes logged 43.2 innings of pitching, which Mileham notes is the most of anyone on the pitching staff. Heltemes appeared in 19 games compiling a 4-2 record with a 3.69 earned run average. He allowed 35 runs on 53 hits, but only 23 were earned. He yielded 23 walks and struck out 21 batters.

"There's a reason why we were able to utilize him and have the success that we did, because Garrett Heltemes is a selfless individual," Mileham said. "It was all about the team. How can I help the team? Never once did it become about him and him wanting to be a starter. He was willing to accept whatever role helped the team."

In Mileham's rotation Heltemes threw more as a reliever than any starter.

"There's a lot to be said for a man of 17 years old to be willing to do that," Mileham said. "So, it doesn't surprise me that he's getting the opportunity."

Sports on 12/12/2018