Do you remember the time when only during the Spring season was when we had bad storms? Now, they happen all during the year. Recently, we had two small twisters in our neighborhood. Then, last Friday night during the wind, rain and hail our neighbor's hay barn was flattened, and another neighbor found the roof had been blown off of his shop. Other reports of wind damage were reported.

Evidently the Arkansas storms were reported on National T. V. Our cousin Wanda Brakesbill called from California to check on us. Her good news was that they had received two inches of rain! That is not a "drop in the bucket" that they really need, but something to be thankful for.

The storms were worse in the river valley near Van Buren. Dean Cheatham called his parents and said he and his sons were taking chainsaws to help cleanup the damage. Their home was OK.

Now, some humor.

During a test, one student whispered to another," Hey, Tiny, gimmie the answer to that third one on page two, the fill in blank, old McDonald had a what?"

Second student, "Farm, you dummy."

First student, "Oh, right, Farm. How do you spell it?'

Second student, "E-I-E-I-O"

Happy birthday to Kaytlynn Latta, Payton Myers, Sharon Davis, Cole Umberson, Denise Moore, Chad Chambliss, Lexington (Lex) Bradley, Mark Martsching, Barry Crudup, Jean McKelvy, Raymond Carte.

Happy anniversary to J.C. and Christeen Albright and Doug and Melissa Hutchens.

Happy years, all!

General News on 12/12/2018