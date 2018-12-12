Flag: Kelley-Leonard, Eichler, House

Monte Domingos

Monte Domingos, 81, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born April 23, 1937, in Santa Maria, Calif., the son of John G. and Elva (Provence) Domingos. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he loved golf and baseball. He was very active with his daughter in Girl Scout camping trips and field trips. He coached her softball teams and loved every minute of it. Monte loved his friends with his whole heart. Monte was married to Janice for 55 years. He was a devoted and loving husband and a great father.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Domingos; one daughter, Debra Ann Mota and husband Ron; one brother, John M. Domingos; and three very special nephews, Joshua Domingos, Jordon Domingos and Justin Domingos, all of Bakersfield, Calif.

No Services will be held at the request of the deceased.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Velma Mildred "Millie" Collins

Velma Mildred "Millie" Collins, 86, of Farmington, Ark., died Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born Monday, June 13, 1932, at Boston, Ark., to Orville and Delpha Shrum Johnson. She married Dotson Collins on May 12, 1950, at Boston. Together, they were parents to two children. She was a member of the Christian Union Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Earl Johnson; and her sister, LaVern Lawson.

She is survived by her husband, Dotson Collins of the home; her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Jerry Mitchell of Harrison, Ark.; her son and daughter-in-law, Ted and Andrea Collins of Farmington; grandsons and granddaughters-in-law, Beau and Jessica Collins of Farmington, Skyler and Cynthia Collins of Goldsboro, N.C., and Justin and Lauren Mitchell of Palos Heights, Ill.; granddaughter, Anne Mitchell of Harrison; one brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Gussie Johnson of Paris, Ark.; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Juanita and Ben Collins of Huntsville, Ark., and Madge and Glenn Ledbetter of Wellington, Kan.; and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Brashears Funeral Home with Loren Collins and Ted Collins officiating. Pallbearers were Beau Collins, Skyler Collins, Justin Mitchell, Harry Thurston, Larry Johnson, and Bobby Steele. Interment followed services at Farmington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Farmington Senior Center Meals on Wheels, 340 West Main, Farmington, AR 72730.

Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville was in charge of arrangements.

James William Eichler

James (Jim) William Eichler, 79, of Fayetteville, Ark., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

He was born on Aug. 11, 1939, in Gillette, Ark., to Frank (Fritz) and Josephine (Gene) Eichler. He was in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1963 during the Vietnam War. He was an Aviation Electrician, with a rank of E-5 when he got out. He was stationed in Oceana, Va. As a father, he attended many football, softball and track games. He also helped coach. He was a substitute teacher and janitor at Huntsville schools in Huntsville, Ark., before he retired.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Fritz Eichler II, Donny Eichler; sister, Ima Jean Cheek; ex-wife and friend, Pamela Eichler; and one son, Lindsey Eichler.

Survivors include one daughter, Laura Gotter and husband Roy of Lincoln, Ark.; three granddaughters: Ashley Cornelius and husband Josh of Fayetteville, Rylea Gotter of Lincoln and Callie Eichler of Bentonville, Ark.; two great-granddaughters: Sophia and Harper Cornelius of Fayetteville.

Memorial service was held Sunday Dec. 9, 2018, at Nantucket Community Building in Fayetteville. Ashes were laid to rest at Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville.

Condolences may be expressed at www.mooresfuneralchapel.com.

Moore's Chapel Funeral Home of Fayetteville was in charge of arrangements.

Jason Michael Gray

Jason Michael Gray, 38, of Lincoln, Ark., went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in Lincoln.

He was born July 13, 1980, in Montclaire, Calif., the son of Karen Gray Barlow. He attended Cucamong Elementary School in California from K-3rd and then moved to Cane Hill, Ark., and finished his education in Lincoln, graduating with honors. In middle school, he played the trumpet. He was in 4-H, where he won many county fair ribbons. In high school he picked up the guitar and placed second in the Lincoln Talent Contest. He was an active member of the Lincoln FFA for three years and placed fifth and sixth in state competitions.

He loved being the big brother and uncle who was lovingly known as uncle Jace. He loved music and arts and enjoyed Martial Arts and cooking. His favorite holiday was July 4th and his all-time favorite movie was Star Wars. He loved camping, fishing, gardening and canning with his Grams and making his homegrown salsas. He loved nature and animals and from a toddler of one, always had a cat or two.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Barbara Gray; one aunt, Charlene Susan; and one cousin, Mikie Divine.

Survivors include his mother, Karen Barlow; stepfather, Tinker Barlow; one brother, Justin Gray; one sister, Jenipher Gray; two uncles, Joe Norman and Mike Norman; one aunt, Kathleen Gray; and a host of other family and friends.

Wolfe Pack Class of 1998 - Jason Gray, Brian Cheatham, Mike Danforth, Brandon Self and Mike Rodriguez..... Until We Meet Again.

Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at Centerpoint Church of God in Prairie Grove, Ark.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

James 'Jim' House

James "Jim" William House, 70, of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018.

He was born Sept. 14, 1948, in Okmulgee, Okla., to William and Olga Carl House. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a 2-term state representative and retired from the state health department as area director. He shod horses for 44 years. He spent his life in public service, from the army, to the health department, to the House of Representatives. His time in between was spent helping someone. He loved working on projects with his family. You could always find him doing something for somebody.

He is survived by his wife, Nan House of the home; son, Evan House and wife, Morgan of Fayetteville; stepson, Tristan Dilbeck of the home; daughter, Jessie Walters and husband, Daniel of Pottsville, Ark.; mother of his children, Carol House of Fayetteville; two brothers, Jeff House and wife, Debbie of Elm Springs, Ark., and Jerry House of Fayetteville; a sister, Jean Nail and husband, Mike of Fayetteville; and a granddaughter, Adeline Walters.

A Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the House Family Farm, 6215 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville, AR 72701 (all are welcome to attend). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Association of the Friends of the Wichitas, P.O. Box 7402, Lawton, OK 72506 which was a favorite place of Jim's to spend time with his family outdoors.

Condolences may be expressed at www.beardsfuneralchapel.com.

Cremation arrangements are by Beard's Funeral Chapel.

Leona Kelley-Leonard

Leona Michelle (Kelley) Leonard, 47, of Seminole, Okla., passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.

She was born Feb. 2, 1971, in Gravette, Ark., to Robert Leon Kelley and Edna May (Janes) Kelley. Following her high school graduation, she served in the United States Army. She married Jason Leonard on Feb. 12, 2001, in Ft. Smith, Ark.

She was a politician at heart and an advocate for senior citizens, veterans and children. She also enjoyed volunteering her time doing charity work. She was an environmentalist and a Boy Scout leader. Most of all she was a loving wife, daughter, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Edna May Kelley.

Survivors include her husband of 17 years, Jason Leonard of the home; one son, Michael Allan Leonard of Seminole; two daughters, Jade Mystique Jasmine Leonard and Rebecca Lynn Leonard both of Seminole; and her father, Robert Leon Kelley and his wife Virginia of Muldrow, Okla.; sister, Jennete Kelley; two grandchildren, Evelyn Rose Jorden and Issiah Hunter Jorden; and a host of other family and friends.

Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at the Seminole Masonic Lodge located at 1729 Hwy. 9 West in Seminole.

Cremation services are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.

William Harold McComas

William Harold McComas, 96, of Booneville, Ark., passed from this life on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Fort Smith, Ark.

He was born May 25, 1922, in Fayetteville, Ark., to Stephen Lee and Ellie (Chambers) McComas. He was a farmer and a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Booneville. He enjoyed tinkering and working on vehicles and machinery of all kinds.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Jean McComas; one son, Billie Gene McComas; granddaughter, Michaela Nanette Miller; brothers, Carl and Steven McComas; sisters, Maudie Gibson, Ella Wickham, and Bessie Wages; and his parents.

He is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Crook of Ranburne, Ala., and Joyce Elaine Clark of Prairie Grove; one sister, Mary Ellen Lester of Tennessee; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service at Luginbuel Funeral Home in Prairie Grove, Ark.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial will follow in Fall Creek Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home, with no graveside service. Honorary pallbearers are Daniel and David McComas, Kenneth, Kyle and Kevin Fensom.

www.robertsfh.com

