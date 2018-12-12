Prairie Grove postponed its Christmas Parade on Dec. 8 because of the pending weather forecast during the week so that means local residents will have several options this weekend to celebrate the holiday season.

PG Christmas Parade

The second annual Prairie Grove Christmas Parade, sponsored by 2nd Saturday Trades Day committee, will begin at 6 p.m. , Saturday, Dec. 15. The starting point is Rieff Park and the parade route will follow Mock Street, to Cleveland, Tippman, Buchanan (or Main Street) and conclude in front of Fat Rolls on Mock Street.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be at Fat Rolls for photos and to visit with children after the parade.

Prairie Grove Junior Civic League is hosting an event along with the parade to benefit the school backpack program.

It will have a soup/chili/hot dog fundraiser from 4-6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 15 in the Chamber building, 306 Buchanan St. Cost is $7 adults, $4 for kids.

The League also is accepting food donations for the backpacks that are sent home with children on the weekends. Needs include Vienna sausages, fruit cups and pudding cups.

Christmas on the Square

The city of Lincoln and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the annual Christmas on the Square, 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15.

The community event includes a free Christmas chicken dinner, goodie bags, Santa Claus, pony rides and hay rides. It is sponsored by the city of Lincoln and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce. Dinner is provided by the city and Tyson Foods.

This community event is always attended by hundreds of Lincoln residents and others in the area.

